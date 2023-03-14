AUSTIN, Texas — NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope team will unveil a never-before-seen Webb image during their South by Southwest (SXSW) keynote panel: Unfold the Universe.

According to NASA, the panel will feature experts from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and the European Space Agency who will discuss the Webb team’s “latest scientific discoveries and how this observatory will continue to explore the uncharted territories of our cosmos.”

The image is set to be released on NASA’s website while the SXSW panel is running. It is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

WGN plans to livestream the SXSW panel in its entirety within this story.

Panel participants include:

Laura Betz, NASA Goddard Communications Team Lead for the James Webb Space Telescope

Dr. Knicole Colón, Astrophysicist and James Webb Space Telescope Deputy Project Scientist for Exoplanet Science

Dr. Stefanie Milam, Planetary Scientist and James Webb Space Telescope Deputy Project Scientist for Planetary Science

Dr. Amber Straughn, Astrophysicist and Deputy Project Scientist for James Webb Space Telescope Science Communications