Neiman Marcus’ “Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger” 2021 holiday catalog released

The Neiman Marcus holiday catalog is more of a collection of fantasies than actual gifts for many would-be shoppers, and this year’s campaign “Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger” does not disappoint.

The biggest spenders can pick-up a 30-carat diamond for a mere $6.1 million.

Drop your spending spree just a tad to score a Barrett Jackson edition electric Hummer for $285 thousand.

For the more modest spenders perhaps a trip to London to write your own “Little People, Big Dreams” book with the series author for $35 thousand.

Hey, we can all dream can’t we?

