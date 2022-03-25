HEALDSBURG, CA — A group of kindergarteners, along with their teacher and an artist, created a hotline that offers free pep talks.

It’s called Peptoc and was created by the group at West Side Elementary in Healdsburg, California.

The project features prerecorded life advice and words of encouragement from students.

According to the group’s GoFundMe page, they’ve had to cut their arts and enrichment programs by almost 75% due to the lack of funding after the pandemic.

They’re asking for donations to continue the project and say any excess funding received will go towards their enrichment programs.

Whenever you’re feeling down or just need a pep talk, call 707-998-8410.