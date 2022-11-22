INDIANAPOLIS – The sites for the national semifinals and championship game in men’s college basketball have been set for the rest of the decade on Tuesday.

Three cities will return as the host of the Final Four while a new one gets the shot to host the event for the first time.

Las Vegas will be the site of the Final Four in 2028, marking the first time the NCAA has staged arguably its biggest event in that city on April 1 & 3 of that year at Allegiant Stadium. The city will host its first West Regional this upcoming March, which was awarded to Las Vegas back in 2020.

“We are excited to bring the NCAA’s premier championship to Las Vegas, a city that for a number of years has hosted numerous championships from several member conferences,” said Bradley athletic director Chris Reynolds and the chairman of the men’s basketball committee in a statement released by the NCAA. “The feedback from leagues, the fans of their teams and the media covering the events staged there has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are confident we’ll get the same reviews when the Men’s Final Four is played at Allegiant Stadium.”

The other hosts that were selected on Tuesday include:

2027 – Detroit – Ford Field – April 3 & 5

2029 – Indianapolis – Lucas Oil Stadium – March 31 & April 2

2030 – North Texas- AT&T Stadium – April 6 & 8

Indianapolis is a common place for the NCAA Final Four and will return for the event twice before the end of the decade, hosting in 2026 and then 2029. These will bring the number of Final Fours staged in Indianapolis up to 10, with the first coming in 1980.

Detroit will be hosting for the second time as Ford Field also was the site for the 2009 Final Four, which was won by North Carolina. This will mark the third time that North Texas will be hosting the event with the second in Arlington at AT&T Stadium, which hosted the 2014 Final Four.

Dallas’ Reunion Arena was the host of the event in 1986.

Here are some of the upcoming Final Fours sites:

2023 – Houston – NRG Stadium – April 1 & 3

2024 – Phoenix – State Farm Stadium – April 6 & 8

2025 – San Antonio – Alamodome – April 5 & 7

2026 – Indianapolis – Lucas Oil Stadium – April 4 & 6