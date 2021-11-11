CHICAGO, IL – Two Navy veterans are using their love of the water to help other veterans. Navy veterans Ray Novak and Erich Totsch own Chicago Fireboat Tours. It’s the only 100% veteran-owned tour boat company in Chicago and they received assistance from a Veteran Business Project. The life-long sailors are also passionate about history and happiness. Their popular cruises bring smiles to passengers faces, and Ray and Erich donate portions of their ticket sales to help veterans in need. Chicago Fireboat Tours operates from DuSable Harbor, located at 111 N. Lakeshore Drive.
Navy veterans use love of water to help others
by: WGN News Now, Janye Killelea