National Mentoring Month: Why Mentorship is Important Especially During a Pandemic

CHICAGO — In honor of National Mentoring Month, WGN News Now spoke with Chicago Lights about the work they do and the role they play in youths’ lives.

Alex Cornwell, executive programs director at Chicago Lights talks about how impactful mentorship programs can be for youth.

Chicago Lights’ mission is to partner with youth and adults to build brighter futures through supportive relationships and life-changing programs. The organization’s website says they believe every person should have access to the resources they need to overcome economic and social barriers and achieve their ambitions.

Core programs include the Social Service Center, Tutoring, Dance Academy, Urban Farm, and Summer Day.

Even during the pandemic, the organization continues to care for Chicago’s youth and adults through supportive relationships and life-changing programs.

Chicago Lights’ tutoring program has served more then 60,000 people to date. The program began in 1964 when members of Fourth Presbyterian Church tutored students in the nearby Cabrini-Green community.

With the statistic of 1 in 3 young people growing up without a mentor, the organization seeks to change that by matching students with adult caring mentors.

Chicago Lights will be hosting their 4th annual Gala of Hope on Friday, March 4, 2022. Funds raised at the event will support the five outreach initiatives of the organization and to further the organization’s mission to help break the cycle of poverty in Chicago.

You can find information, tickets and sponsorship opportunities here.