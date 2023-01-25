CHICAGO – On a chilly, snowy day in the Windy City, there was some big news about an event coming to town for the first time this summer.

Meanwhile, Chicago continues to mourn the death of a beloved radio host and how his heart was tied to one particular team that had a lot of history with Channel 9.

We mention both of these storylines in “The Afternoon Linupe” for January 25, 2023 as we look at the headlines for the day in Chicago sports.

NASCAR announced the concert lineup along with the date in which they’ll begin to sell general admission tickets for the Chicago Street Race on July 1 and 2.

As part of the “Random Hawlight” with host Larry Hawley, he spotlights a very special tribute that Lin Brehmer, who died at the age of 68 on Sunday, made for WGN before the station’s final Cubs’ broadcast back in 2019.

We’ll also update you on the Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, along with a few college basketball teams on this edition of the show.

