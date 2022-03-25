MERRITT, FL — You can now take a trip to space absolutely free, well at least your name can.

NASA has created a form on their website where you can enter your name, or a name of anyone you’d like, to send to space on their Artmetis I rocket.

It’s scheduled for blastoff on March 17 where a flash drive will be on board the flight to the moon.

Those who submit their names will get a boarding pass their name on it as a confirmation.

Artemitis I will be the first uncrewed flight test of the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft. The flight paves the way toward landing the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, according to the NASA website.

This will be the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to build a long-term human presence at the Moon for decades to come.