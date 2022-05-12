CHICAGO — Lucy Westlake, the 18-year-old from Naperville, is now the youngest American woman to reach the top of Mt. Everest.

On Wednesday, Westlake’s mom posted on the teen’s Instagram account a photo confirming she had reached the peak at 5:40am (Nepal time).

Prior to this, the teen had already broken two youngest climber records. In 2016, at the age of 12, she became the youngest female to climb the lower 48 state highpoints. In 2021, at the age of 17, she set the world record as the youngest female to climb all 50 US state highpoints.

Westlake left on April 14 for the Himalayas.

According to the teen’s website, she has been climbing mountains since she could walk. Her highpoint adventure began at the age of seven when she and her family visited Black Mountain in Kentucky.