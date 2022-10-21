DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is hosting a roundtable discussion in Illinois Friday on “the state of reproductive freedom and women’s health care in Illinois,” according to a press release.

The event is taking place at Advocate Good Samaritan in Downers Grove and includes U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL-06), president / CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois Jennifer Welch,

executive director of the ACLU of Illinois Colleen K. Connell, and a number of medical professionals.

According to the press release the roundtable discussion includes, “the need to pass legislation to protect bodily autonomy and the right to choose.”

Casten and Pelosi plan to address the media following the roundtable.

The media availability will be livestreamed in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 9:15 a.m.