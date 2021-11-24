Must not miss these in-person Chicago traditions that return to Millennium Park

The Chicago Children’s Choir performs during the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events’ (DCASE) 2019 Caroling at Cloud Gate in Millennium Park; December 2019.

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) are inviting Chicagoans and visitors to celebrate the season in Millennium Park as Chicago’s arts and culture scene continues to safely reopen.

The new Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along (previously “Caroling at Cloud Gate”) invites Chicagoans and visitors to sing out and celebrate Chicago’s diverse holiday traditions on Fridays at 6pm, November 26 – December 17 and (note additional date and start time) Sunday, December 12 at 4pm. This series has been reimagined to be more inclusive of Chicago’s many faith backgrounds, cultures, and holiday music traditions. The Holiday Sing-Along is made possible by the Millennium Park Foundation with generous support from the Pritzker Foundation.

Face masks will be required for all guests. Free Chicago masks will be available while supplies lasts.

Assistive Listening Devices will be available. Contact DCASE@cityofchicago.org to receive information about the pick up process.

American Sign Language will be provided for each show.

Standard & Large Print songbooks will be available on site.

Holiday Sing-Along Schedule (subject to change):

Friday, November 26 at 6pm: Chicago Latino Theater Alliance presents Destinos al Aire: Posadas y Parranda, with Cuerdas Clásicas and the Frankie Diaz Trio featuring Milly Santiago

Friday, December 3 at 6pm: Dexter Walker & Zion Movement

Friday, December 10 at 6pm: The Chicago High School for the Arts Chorale Ensemble

Sunday, December 12 at 4pm: Kol Zimrah Jewish Community Singers

Friday, December 17 at 6pm: Chicago Community Chorus

You can find more information on the performers and the event here.

108th Annual City of Chicago Christmas Tree:

Chicago’s “official” Christmas tree, in Millennium Park, will shine brightly near the intersection of Michigan Ave. and Washington St. from November 19 through January 9. This year’s Tree, a 51-foot Blue Spruce, was donated the Benavides family of Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood. The 2021 Tree is presented by Powering Chicago with leadership support from the Millennium Park Foundation. Plan your visit at MillenniumPark.org.

Skating at the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink:

Ice skating returns for its 20th anniversary season presented by Hilton, open daily from November 19 through March 6 (weather permitting). Admission is free, but online reservation tickets will be required. Snacks and hot drinks will be available from Momentum Coffee. Additionally, DCASE will present free skating lessons (reservations required) from 8–9am on most Saturdays and Sundays from November 20 through March 6, 2022, teaching beginner and intermediate ice skating and hockey skills. Free lessons are made possible by the McDonald’s Active Lifestyles Endowment managed by the Millennium Park Foundation. For online reservation ticket details and session availability, skate rental fees, the full skating lesson schedule and more, visit MilllenniumPark.org.

McCormick Tribune Ice Rink Skating Theme Night “Ugly Sweater Soul-mas” in Millennium Park; December 2018.

Pop-up Performances:

There will be pop-up performances throughout the Park in November and December will feature Collaborative Institute for Cultural Arts, Black Bear Combo, Gerry Hundt’s Legendary One-Man-Band, Chicago Immigrant Orchestra, The House Theatre of Chicago and South Shore Drill Team. For the full schedule, visit MillenniumPark.org.

Powering Chicago: IBEW Local 134/NECA

Bringing together the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 electricians and the Electrical Contractors’ Association (ECA) of the City of Chicago, Powering Chicago is an electrical industry labor-management partnership (LMCC) that invests in consistently better construction, better careers and better communities within the metro Chicago region. Employing the latest technology, our members are elevating industry performance through their commitment to safety, level of experience and reliability, while also investing in the future of skilled labor through an innovative, five-year apprenticeship program.

Millennium Park Foundation

Millennium Park Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the stewardship of Millennium Park as an arts and culture space that remains free and open to the public. In partnership with the City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Millennium Park Foundation is committed to the ongoing enhancement of Millennium Park and is responsible for several features within, including the Park’s public garden and sculpture galleries. Learn more at millenniumparkfoundation.org.

