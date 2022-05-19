The sweet museum will setup shop in the historic Chicago Tribune building along Michigan Avenue

CHICAGO — Tickets are now on sale for Chicago’s Museum of Ice Cream which will open its doors on Saturday, July 16, 2022, to scoops of all ages and flavors.

The museum has reported 2 million visitors across 7 sold-out locations. Organizers say the site has been reimagined and thoughtfully curated to a be a Willy Wonka-esque adventure to delight every adult’s inner kid and excite every kid through the universal joy of ice cream.

Visitors will learn about the history of ice cream through an adventure that’s sprinkled with fun facts and unique interactive installations designed specifically for the city. The dessert-themed indoor carnival will also include a cookie carousel, funhouse mirror maze, the iconic Chicago (jelly) bean, and much more.

Museum of Ice Cream Chicago

Museum of Ice Cream Chicago

Museum of Ice Cream Chicago

Museum of Ice Cream Chicago

Kids can enjoy dessert stations that include ice cream hotdogs and shaved ice, with seasonal surprise treats. Meanwhile, grownup kids can sip on signature pink cocktails. Stations will also offer vegan and allergen-free alternatives.