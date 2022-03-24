ILLINOIS — Is a newborn in your near future? A new ranking by Names.org of their predicted Most Popular Baby Names of 2022 may be just what you need to help nail down their name.
According to Names.org, each year the Social Security Administration publishes the totals for first names from all Social Security card applications. Analysts of the site use the data from this publication to identify trends and predict the current year’s most popular baby names. They are also able to stratify the data to break it down into numerous categories such as most popular by state, most unique names and fastest rising, to name a few.
Using their formula and the last five years of released date, these are the top ten names predicted for boys and girls in Illinois:
Boys
- Noah
- Liam
- Oliver
- Benjamin
- Mateo
- Theodore
- Henry
- Jack
- William
- James
Girls
- Olivia
- Emma
- Amelia
- Charlotte
- Sophia
- Ava
- Evelyn
- Camila
- Mia
- Isabella
Of those names, Mateo, Theodore, Jack and Camila are expected to be more unique to Illinois as they did not make the national top ten list for 2022.
Looking to name your child by a popular “modern” name? The Names.org analysis shows Liam takes the top spot for boys and Harper for girls.