ILLINOIS — Is a newborn in your near future? A new ranking by Names.org of their predicted Most Popular Baby Names of 2022 may be just what you need to help nail down their name.

According to Names.org, each year the Social Security Administration publishes the totals for first names from all Social Security card applications. Analysts of the site use the data from this publication to identify trends and predict the current year’s most popular baby names. They are also able to stratify the data to break it down into numerous categories such as most popular by state, most unique names and fastest rising, to name a few.

Using their formula and the last five years of released date, these are the top ten names predicted for boys and girls in Illinois:

Boys

Noah

Liam

Oliver

Benjamin

Mateo

Theodore

Henry

Jack

William

James

Girls

Olivia

Emma

Amelia

Charlotte

Sophia

Ava

Evelyn

Camila

Mia

Isabella

Of those names, Mateo, Theodore, Jack and Camila are expected to be more unique to Illinois as they did not make the national top ten list for 2022.

Looking to name your child by a popular “modern” name? The Names.org analysis shows Liam takes the top spot for boys and Harper for girls.