PETOSKEY, Mich. — A home listed for $18 million on Walloon Lake in Michigan technically ties for the most expensive home for sale in the state, according to Zillow, but with more than twice the living space square footage.

The home at 850 West Bear River Road in Petoskey may have only four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, yet it’s 14,636 square feet.

You might expect a home of such size to sport more bedrooms, but what it lacks in designated sleeping space it makes up for in amenities. It also has two sets of strategically place bunk beds separate from the standard bedrooms.

Photo credit: Brad Rellinger Harbor Sotheby’s Intl. Realty

Expansive may be the best word to describe the overall design of the home which includes 30 foot ceilings in the main level great room.

In addition to the standard spaces such as a kitchen and dining room, the lake house comes with a wine cellar, full-size bar, outdoor-style kitchen / grill but fully enclosed, media / bunk room, fitness center, sauna / steam shower, project area, golf simulator, and a living and gaming area with three-sided fireplace.

The four bedrooms consist of the master suite with a gas fireplace, sitting nook, master bathroom, and giant his and hers closets; two slightly more standard bedrooms; and a guest suite with full kitchen and separate access.

The home also features a three-car garage with built-in hoist to store a 4th car in the lower level, heated driveway, geothermal HVAC with in-floor heat and what appears to be a hot tub on the back deck.

Outside of the residential structure, the property comes with 387 feet of sunset-facing shoreline, a boathouse with two boat wells and matching garage doors, a waterside gazebo, and an additional dock with two more boat slips.

How does this compare with its nearby $18 million listing neighbor? While they’re both found on Walloon Lake, the property at 4265 Balsam Ln. in Boyne City has significant history, which involves Ernest Hemingway according to its Zillow listing, occupies 15.5 acres and a peninsula with 2,170 feet of waterfront, and sports four separate cabins.

See the full listing for 850 W Bear River Rd. here

Listing agents: Brad Rellinger and Eric Lohman