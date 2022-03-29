CICERO – There’s one thing that can never be taken away from the women’s basketball team at the school that took the floor over the past few months in junior college basketball.

“We were the first team in our school’s history to make it down to the national championship game,” said Morton College sophomore forward Fran Metz, and it’s not just for basketball, either.

This Panthers’ squad was the first one in any sport at the Cicero school to make it to an NJCAA championship contest. This group did so thanks to a historic season in which they won 26-consecutive games to make a deep run in the Division II national tournament in Port Huron, Michigan.

Morton wouldn’t bring home the championship as they fell in the title game to top-ranked Kirkwood 49-44 in the championship game, but they made plenty of history along the way.

“To put Morton on the map, it definitely brings us publicity for other athletes and other sports, but women’s basketball specifically so we can get some good recruits, and build this program to be something that happens every year,” said Metz.

So how did this group breakthrough in 2021-2022 to make this happen?

Head coach Jason Nichols pointed to the team’s system that allows for multiple players to contribute and show off their talents in a given game.

“We share the basketball, we’re pretty hard to defend,” said Nichols. “One night it could be this girl, one night it could be this girl. We just make the right basketball play based on the defense, and I think when you stress that like we do a lot, you have kids that buy-in, which I’ve been fortunate to have.

“You ultimately have success, but you also have success with kids enjoying it because they’re all involved.”

Hence they had five players that averaged over eight points per game and three that were over double-digits, including NJCAA Division II All-American guards Tadriana Heard (16.7) and Dylan Van Fleet (15.3).

“It’s really all in trusting the system the coaches put in and listening and being able to be coached. Being coachable is huge,” said Metz. “We had no drama this season. All of our girls get along very well on and off the court.”

They showed that with their play from November 20th on, when they bounced back from a loss to beat Black Hawk College-East by 39 points. They wouldn’t lose again until March as they ran through the rest of the regular season undefeated then won all three games in the Region IV tournament by at least 50 points.

In Port Huron at the Division II national tournament, they beat Union County College, Johnson County Community College, then CCBC-Essex to advance to the championship game. It didn’t work out against Kirkwood to finish with the school’s first championship, but the accomplishment and the chemistry of the group made it memorable.

“They formed together so perfectly,” said Nichols of the Panthers. “While it was disappointing not to finish it off in the fourth quarter, when you have the time to reflect after a week off, you look back and say, ‘OK, that was a helluva run.'”

A historic one, too.