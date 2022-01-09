MONSTER’S MASH: With speculation around, Bears’ coaches carry on

LAKE FOREST – It’s very easy to forget that speculation for one is also for many others on a particular coaching staff in the NFL.

That would be the case for the Bears’ assistant coaches this week as it appears that Matt Nagy will be dismissed as head coach following the team’s season finale against the Vikings on Sunday. If he goes, it’s likely a number of the Bears’ assistant coaches will also be looking for new jobs.

That could include defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who has been with the franchise since 2013, and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, who came to Chicago with Nagy in 2018.

They both talked about their future along with Nagy and how they approach this final week in this edition of “Monster’s Mash” on “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now.

ONE MORE ACHIEVEMENT FOR ROBERT?

He’s already got the Bears’ record for sacks in a season after taking down Mike Glennon for his 18th last Sunday against the Giants, but one more achievement is possible for Robert Quinn.

If he can get 1 1/2 sacks against the Vikings on Sunday, the outside linebacker would set a personal high for sacks in a season. He had 19 while a member of the Rams during the 2013 season.

STAT OF THE WEEK: 6

The number of times the Bears have finished their season against the Vikings in Minneapolis the last eight seasons. They had victories in 2018 and 2019.