MONSTER’S MASH: Quite a few days at Halas Hall

LAKE FOREST – When people start to say the name “Dave McGinnis” and compared it to what’s going on currently at Halas Hall, that is saying something.

But memories of the 1999 head coaching debacle were drummed up this week when a report from Mark Konkol of Patch indicated that head coach Matt Nagy had already been notified that Thursday’s game against Detroit would be his last as head coach of the Bears.

That set off a wild 36 hours of denials, speculation, and then a reported assurance from team chairman George McCaskey that a firing was not imminent.

So now the Bears have to focus on trying to end a five-game losing streak on a short week in hopes of saving any hope for this season. They’ll do so once again with a number of players out, including Akiem Hicks, Allen Robinson, and Damien Williams.

Justin Fields was also ruled out with a rib injury, so Andy Dalton will get his first start since Week 2 on Thanksgiving morning against the Lions in Detroit.

Larry Hawley covered all of this in this week’s edition of “Monster’s Mash” on “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now, which you can watch in the video above.