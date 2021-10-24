MONSTER’S MASH: Another week, another legendary QB

LAKE FOREST – For a second-straight week, the Bears are facing another legendary quarterback, and it’s once again a chance for their young signal caller to get a look at one in action.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are up next for the Bears as they travel to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. For the first time in his likely Hall of Fame career, he lost to his opponent from Chicago 20-19 in arguably his worst fame of a Super Bowl season.

It’s also a chance for Justin Fields to see another elite quarterback in his rookie season, doing so after watching Aaron Rodgers lead the Packers into Soldier Field last week.

“Tom Brady’s been in this league a long time. It’s just awesome to see him still playing when he doesn’t have anything else to prove. He’s won, what, six or seven Super Bowl rings so,” said Fields of Brady. “Just seeing him still playing without anything else to prove, that just shows you how much he loves the game. Of course, he’s a great quarterback and will must likely go down as the greatest quarterback of all-time in NFL history.”

That tidbit was part of Larry Hawley’s “Monster’s Mash” on “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now, which you can watch in the video above.