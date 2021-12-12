MONSTER’S MASH: Another game, another challenge from Aaron Rodgers

LAKE FOREST – Having floated the idea of departing at times over the last year, perhaps this could be the end of what’s been a difficult stretch against the Green Bay quarterback.

Thanks to his victory again the Bears in October, Aaron Rodgers now has a 22-5 overall record against his NFC North rival including the 2010 NFC Championship game. In that win at Soldier Field two months earlier, the quarterback screamed “I Still Own You” after scoring a rushing touchdown that essentially sealed the victory.

That line has been the talking point for the rivalry since.

“We’re aware of it,” said Bears’ head coach Matt Nagy when asked about that statement this week.

What the team is also aware of is what Rodgers continues to do to them through the years, including that win by Green Bay in October. In Week 6, the quarterback threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the 24-14 victory, Rodgers has a career 107.7 rating against the Bears with 6,208 yards passing with 57 touchdowns compared to ten interceptions.

Sean Desai has seen him face the Bears a number of times since joining the team in 2013, but October was the first time he’d faced them as the defensive coordinator. The challenge he’ll have on Sunday night at Lambeau Field will be similar as he hopes to end the Packers’ five-game winning streak against the Bears.

“You try to play to our strengths, play to his weaknesses, and try to bait some things as best you can,” said Desai of facing Rodgers. “Obviously he’s seen all those things over the course of his career, so you keep playing it, keeping some stress on him. Just force him to think.

“Force him to think longer than he would normally like to.”

Not Yet For Akiem

It looked like the Bears might be getting one of their best players on defense back for the first time in a month.

But after full participating in practice on Friday, Akiem Hicks was still not ready to take the field on Sunday evening, as the Bears ruled him out on Saturday as he continues to struggle with an ankle injury. It will be the fourth-straight game that he’s missed.

Linebacker Cassius Marsh was placed on IR, so he’s likely out for the rest of the season, and veteran linebacker Bruce Irvin has been promoted to take his place on the active roster.

Stat of the Week: 8

The number of times the Bears have lost at least eight games in a season in the last nine years, including the third season in a row after losing to the Cardinals in Week 13.