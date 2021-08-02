Money-saving tips for Back-to-School essentials

CHICAGO – It’s Back to School season. Chicago-area students are gearing up to return to the classroom and parents are making sure they have everything they need to succeed. The National Retail Federation estimates families with elementary-aged students will spend nearly $900 on school supplies this year. Now more than ever, families are looking for ways to save on essential school itmes, and money-saving expert Bethany Hollars with Brickseek.com has some timely tips to help parents save on everything from pencils and pens to laptop and dorm room must-haves.