CHICAGO — Too many Chicagoans, particularly in our black and brown communities, lack access to tools to teach them about money management, ways to save, and plan for the future.

Many also don’t have networks into the finance sector to secure a good paying job.

Chicago Treasurer Melissa Conyears-ervin is taking steps to fix that.

She spoke with WGN News Now to discuss the tools she and her team are offering Chicagoans when it comes to those topics.

