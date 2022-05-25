CHICAGO — Just ahead of Pride Month, Molson Coors is celebrating the return of its Tap Into Change Program, where proceeds of sales at select locations are donated to local LGBTQ+ non-profit organizations.

In Chicago, they’re hosting a kickoff event at Roscoe’s Tavern from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 26.

Tap Into Change runs from June 1 through August 31 at 14 participating locations including: SOFO Tap, North End, Sidetrack, Big Chicks, Progress Bar, Charlie’s Chicago, DS Tequila, Meeting House, Cell Block, Splash, The Call, Jack Hammer, 2Bear Tavern Uptown and Roscoe’s Tavern.

This year, the company will donate $50,000 from proceeds of sales from products sold this summer to 13 local LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS organizations, including: Legal Council for Health Justice, Howard Brown Health, Affinity Community Services & Legacy Project, Brave Space Alliance, Open Door Rehabilitation Center, Vital Bridges (Heartland Health Alliance), About Face Theatre, Center on Addison, AIDS Foundation of Chicago, Chicagoland Exotic Animal Rescue – CLEAR, Leather Archives & Museum, TPAN (Test Positive Awareness Network) and Public Health Institute of Metropolitan Chicago.

The program was first launched in Chicago 11 years ago. It has now raised more than $70,000 for LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS nonprofit nationwide.