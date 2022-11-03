CHICAGO — If you were a kid in the Chicago area in the last 60 years, you’ve likely experienced a Mold-A-Rama machine firsthand. Now you can relive the plastic-injected, mold-making fun and learn the story behind the iconic machines at the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI).

The exhibit features “a collection of popular, rare and experimental Mold-A-Rama souvenirs from the past with their quirky colors, designs and—of course—signature smell,” according to MSI’s website.

What’s more, this exhibit let’s you get hands-on as several machines in the display and around the museum are fully-operational and open for business.

Mold-A-Rama will run through fall 2023 and is included with every museum entry.

Though the last original Mold-A-Rama machine was made in the 60s, one local family has kept them working for the last 50 years. See WGN’s feature on the family in the video above.