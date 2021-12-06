Mississippi teen with rare blood disorder uses his “Make-A-Wish” to help others

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI — Abraham Olagbegi, 13, learned in 2020 he had a rare blood disorder and needed a bone marrow transplant.

A year later he had a successful transplant, and qualified for Make-A-Wish, an organization that grants wishes to kids with serious illnesses.

Olagbegi knew he wanted a lasting and impactful wish which is why he told the organization he wanted to feed the homeless in his community.

“I just want to give the homeless hope and let them know that they are loved and maybe inspire other young people to give to the homeless,” said Abraham.

Abraham went on to say he and his family had been feeding the homeless for years when they could afford it, so he says his wish came naturally.

The foundation set up a day in September for Abraham to distribute food and supplies to people in need in his hometown of Jackson, Mississippi, where they helped feed about 80 people.

It makes me feel proud! As parents, we could only hope to raise good, God-fearing, productive members of society,” says Abraham’s mom, Miriam. “Sometimes we get things wrong, and sometimes we get things right; so it’s nice to see when things go right.”

The story doesn’t end there. Make-A-Wish is now working with Abraham to help him feed the homeless every month for a year with the help of local supporters like churches and businesses.

Abraham says his dream is to turn this effort into a nonprofit and call it “Abraham’s Table”.

Abraham’s wish is one of more than 12,200 wishes nationwide that Make-A-Wish has been able to grant since the beginning of the pandemic.