Minnie Mouse takes Mickey’s iconic spot at Disneyland

Minnie to greet visitors for the first time since theme park opened

CHICAGO, IL – Minnie Mouse has taken over one of Mickey Mouse’s iconic spots at Disneyland.

For the first time since the theme park opened in 1955, Minnie’s face is greeting visitors on the hillside just inside the park entrance near the Main Street U.S.A Disneyland Railroad station.

Disneyland made the historic change to honor Women’s History Month throughout March.

The park’s horticulture team transformed a floral display of Mickey Mouse’s face into Minnie’s, complete with her iconic eyelashes and bow.

The team used 1,750 individual plants for the floral design and used 750 individual plants known as Nemesia in her bow.

Horticulture specialist Stacy Wise leads the design team and thinks it’s amazing Disneyland is featuring Minnie Mouse for Women’s History Month.

She said Minnie Mouse is just as iconic as Mickey Mouse, and needs a little a face time.