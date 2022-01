CHICAGO — Minnie Mouse is getting a new look in honor of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary.

Instead of her usually red-and-white polka dot dress, she’ll be wearing a pantsuit.

The modern-day twist was designed by Stella McCartney and will consist of blue trousers and a matching blazer with black polka dots and a matching bow.

McCartney says the new take will have Minnie become “a symbol of progress for a new generation.”

The clothes will also coincide with women’s history month in March.