CHICAGO – One of the biggest moves made by the White Sox off the field in 2022 concerns the beer that they’ll serve once again at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Curious what White Sox fans think about the team entering back into an agreement with Molson Coors, which brings Miller Lite back to Guaranteed Rate Field. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/qCbZ1HOnVL — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 29, 2022

On Tuesday, Molson Coors announced that they’ve reached a multi-year partnership with the White Sox to become the official domestic beer, craft beer, and hard seltzer provider for the park. Most significant is the move to bring back Miller Lite beer to the venue, which had been a staple at games for years.

As part of the deal, the former Goose Island section in right field will be renamed “Miller Lite Landing,” the “Craft Kave” will be renamed “Leinenkugel’s Craft Lodge,” and the “Revolution Brewing #SoxSocial Tap Room” will be renamed the “Vizzy View Bar.”

The deal also includes “prominent branding” around the ballpark for Molson Coors products like Miller Lite, non-alcoholic ZOA Energy Drink, and Superbird ready-to-drink cocktails.

This resumes a partnership with the beer and the company that began in 1986 back at old Comiskey Park. It carried over to the new venue starting in 1991 and was renewed after the White Sox 2005 World Series championship. Following the 2016 season, the White Sox decided to go with Modelo as their primary beer.

Goose Island and Revolution Brewing also had a major presence in the ballpark at times during the last five seasons in the gap between deals with Molson Coors.

“For decades, the White Sox and Miller Lite have been connected with the ballpark experience,” said White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer Brooks Boyer in a statement released by the team. “As the organization prepares for a new and promising season on the field, this is the perfect opportunity to team up with Molson Coors, a beverage producer powerhouse in the industry and bring in the energy and appeal of its incredible roster of iconic brands like Miller Lite that Sox fans know and love.”

The 2022 White Sox home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12th at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Seattle Mariners at 3:10 PM, which is part of a six-game homestand.