CHICAGO — Former Vice President of the United States, and founder of Advancing American Freedom, Mike Pence is set to give a speech on the economy while visiting Chicago.

Pence is scheduled to deliver the speech at 2 p.m. from the University Club of Chicago. According to a press release from his organization, the speech will highlight, “the failures of progressive economic policies that have led to record inflation, record gas prices, and record pessimism about America’s economy.”

WGN political reporter Tahman Bradley will be in attendance and will provide a report on the speech during WGN’s evening newscasts.

