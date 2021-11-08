Middle School act of kindness goes viral

CLEWISTON, FL – A photo of two South Florida eighth graders in the rain has gone viral for capturing an act of kindness and compassion. Middle schooler Jerry Hernandez was standing in the rain when his classmate Lamar walked up and shared his umbrella. Jerry has cerebral palsy and uses a walker to get around. He says the gesture meant a lot to him. The boys’ principal saw the touching moment unfold, then took out her phone and snapped the photo. Jerry’s mom says she was worried about bullying when he started middle school, but knowing that kids like Lamar are looking out for him eases her worries.

