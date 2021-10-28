Video of a Michigan man attending a Zoom court hearing for a suspended license while driving a car has gone viral. Kevon Burns is seen sitting behind the wheel of the car. The Judge Erane C. Washington asks him if he is driving and he says he is parking the car for someone who couldn’t park. Judge Washington instructs Burns to park the car and get out of the vehicle. He later asks the Judge if she is having a bad day to which she responds she wasn’t until he started talking. Judge Washington could have issued a bench warrant for Burns’ arrest but didn’t, instead she let him off. Burns shared the video on TikTok and hit has been viewed more than three million times.
Michigan driver with suspended license attends Zoom hearing while driving
