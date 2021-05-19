Michelangelo’s The Sistine Chapel Immersive Exhibition comes to Oakbrook Center.

Martin Biallas, Founder and CEO of Special Entertainment Events spoke with WGN News Now about the event.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition is coming to Chicago at Oakbrook Center, officially opening to the public Wednesday, May 19 and running through August 15. This unique exhibition showcases Michelangelo’s renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, reproduced photographically and artfully displayed in their original size. Guests will take a breathtaking journey through Michelangelo’s life through this enchanting exhibit, immediately taken with the sheer size of the frescoes, such close proximity and the modern style of the exhibition. As a result, visitors can explore the artwork up close and at their own pace with an informative, engaging audio guide. Tickets are on sale now, and already in high demand.

The Exhibition, brought to Chicago through a partnership between SBX Group and SEE Global Entertainment, and leading entertainment discovery platform, Fever, resurrects Michelangelo’s masterpiece in a truly unique way, focusing on life-sized, exact reproductions of the ceiling frescoes of the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel. Brought to life using a special photographic technique that reproduces the look and feel of the original fresco paintings, visitors are given a chance to engage with the artwork in ways that were never before possible, seeing every detail, every brushstroke, and every color of the artist’s 34 frescoes. This traveling exhibit brings a totally new perspective to the work, while doing so at eye level, focusing on some of the most famous pieces in the collection including The Last Judgment and The Creation of Adam.