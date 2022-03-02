Michael Jordan’s smoked cigar is up for auction

CHICAGO – Auction items that feature “His Airness” are never short on the money they can earn, which has been proven time and again over the last few years.

That was proven this week when an unused ticket to Michael Jordan’s first game netted $468,000 dollars at auction.

As time goes along, however, the items of the Bulls legend and Basketball Hall of Famer are also getting a little more creative as well. The shoes the Jordan wore during the game that he broke his foot in 1985 in Oakland sold for $422,000 earlier this winter.

Now Lelands is featuring a very unique item that involves one of the six-time NBA champion’s greatest hobbies outside of the game: Cigars.

As part of their 2022 Winter Classic, Lelands is auctioning off a Jordan smoked cigar, complete with photo proof that he smoked this particular piece of tobacco. A number of times he’s spoken about his love of cigars while also smoking a number of them during his playing career during various major victories for the Bulls.

Fans can bid on the used cigar until March 12th at 9 PM, central standard time.

This item comes up for bid after Jordan was just honored during NBA All-Star Weekend as a member of the NBA’s 75 Anniversary team. He showed up for the halftime ceremony of the game on Sunday in Cleveland along with former Bulls teammate Dennis Rodman.

One of the most shared images of the entire weekend was Jordan’s embrace with LeBron James during the ceremony as the pair had a conversation once the full ceremony concluded.