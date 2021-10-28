Merriam-Webster adds 455 words to their dictionary

WGN News Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Merriam-Webster has added 455 words to their dictionary. The newcomers are grouped into categories for online culture, the coronavirus, tech and science, pop culture, medicine, politics and food. Check out the video for some of our favorites.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News