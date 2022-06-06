CHICAGO – Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for nearly one million vehicles worldwide due to concerns of possible brake failure.

The recall affects the German automaker’s ML and GL series of sport utility vehicles as well as the R-Class luxury minivans sold between 2004 and 2015.

According to the company, there are problems with the braking mechanism due to advanced corrosion in the joint area of the brake booster.

This could require the driver to put more force on the brake pedal to slow the vehicle, possibly create a longer stopping distance, or cause the brake to stop functioning.

Mercedes-Benz said the recall is effective immediately and they are contacting owners whose vehicles may be affected.

The company says they will need to inspect the potentially faulty parts to see if they need replacement, and they’re asking affected customers not to drive their vehicles until they’ve been inspected.