CHICAGO – At 1:20 PM on Thursday, a lot of questions are about to get sorted out for David Ross’ team as they play the first of 162 regular season games in 2022.

It’s a much different-looking club than the one that was on the field at the “Friendly Confines” to take on the Pirates on Opening Day. A number of core players from the team’s World Series championship six years ago are gone with a healthy amount of new players looking to establish a new era for the team.

Can Seiya Suzuki and Marcus Stroman be new faces of the franchise? Will Kyle Hendricks return to form as the rotation continues to sort itself out early in the season? What about the bullpen, and is there someone in the group that can emerge?

Some are even curious to see how Ross will do since he will finally have the chance to manage a somewhat normal season after two very unique campaigns to start his managerial career.

All are valid questions for a team with only modest expectations coming into the 2022 season as they look to defy odds and make it into the now 12-team MLB playoffs.

Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune has followed the team over the offseason and in spring training and joined WGN News Now Sports Talk to discuss her thoughts on the Cubs before Opening Day.

