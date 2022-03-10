Meet the musicians behind Chicago Garda Pipes and Drums

CHICAGO — Soon you’ll hear the sound of their pipes and drums fill the air at parades and other St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

WGN News Now talked with members of the Chicago Garda Pipes and Drums about their passion and their upcoming busy weekend.

“We practice every week,” says Thomas Herion, pipe major of the group. “It’s a passion for us. Our guys, our pipers and drummers, have been drumming for 20 years.”

They can hear them play at parades, various events, weddings, funerals, retirement parties, and veteran events. This weekend, their tunes will be coming to a site near you.

“We are all over,” says Herion. “I think we have about 45 locations we’re going to be at. On March 12 we will be at the Archer Avenue Parade, we’re leading that one.”

With such a busy schedule, Herion says they always have a big pipe in their hands, and they do so out of devotion.

“When I joined, a lot of us have the same vision, we went to a police officer’s funeral and we saw the bag pipes playing,” says Herion. “It was something that was a passion and we wanted to do it.”

As we move closer to the St. Patrick’s Day, you’ll see them at various business in the city and suburbs. This weekend they’ll also be at Old St. Patt’s ‘Shamrock’n the Block’.

“Old St. Patts is the best,” says Heroin. “They used to do the world’s largest block party and now ‘Shamrock’n the Block’. It’s an honor to be here.”