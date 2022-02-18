Meet the most powerful street-legal Bronco on display at the Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO — The Ford Bronco Raptor is all new for 2022, featuring a more aggressive exterior, new 3.0-liter engine, as well as larger off-road tires and a wider track. The Bronco Raptor seats 5 passengers and is only offered as a 4-door SUV. Competitors include the Jeep Wrangler 392 and Land Rover Defender V8.

The WGN News Now team talked with Arie Groeneveld, Bronco Raptor chief programing engineer who delved deeper into the brand and the vehicle’s features at the Chicago Auto Show.

One engine will be offered: A turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that Ford estimates will make 400 horsepower. Unlike the normal Bronco, the Raptor version will only be available with a 10-speed automatic transmission. A 4-wheel-drive system with a low range comes as standard.

The Raptor model is the pinnacle of the Bronco lineup. It not only features a new, high-performance engine, but it also gets improved ground clearance of 13.1 inches, as well as maximum wheel travel of 13 inches at the front and 14 at the rear. The suspension is also upgraded to Fox hardware with internal bypass dampers similar to those in the F-150 Raptor. It rides on 37-inch KO2, beadlock-capable all-terrain tires. Pricing has yet to be released.