Meet the Irish dancers stepping it up for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

CHICAGO — For nearly 40 years, Trinity Irish Dancers has become the most widely recognized Irish dance program in the world.

This St. Patrick’s Day season you can see their dancers perform at more than 300 events between Chicago, Milwaukee, and Madison.

The WGN News Now team caught up with some of their dancers who showed us a few of their routines and walked about their passion for dancing.

The program is held together by a powerful philosophy that is a radical departure from typical programs. The Trinity Academy of Irish Dance has set numerous competitive records and thrilled audiences worldwide with their inspiring showmanship. Trinity won its first world title in 1987, catapulting the academy to national and international stardom, which significantly helped to raise awareness of Irish Dance.

The school, which has the unrivaled distinction of winning more world titles than all other American Irish dance schools, has locations throughout Illinois and Wisconsin including: Chicago Northwest, Lakeview, Elmhurst, Palatine, and Western Springs.