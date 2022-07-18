WHEATON, The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office has a new K9 deputy who’s probably going to be pretty “pup-ular.”

His name is Bloodhound Jake and he’s a 9-week-old black and tan.

On Wednesday, Jake officially begins training and, when ready, he will trail scent-specific human subjects.

In a media release, the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said they were going to hold a contest to name the new deputy, but they’d already seen the pup in action and knew he was special.

So, they decided to name the newest member of their team after fallen Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Keltner was killed while attempting to execute an arrest warrant at a Rockford hotel in March 2019 at the age of 35.

He began his career at the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office as a civilian booking officer before joining McHenry County.

Keltner’s father, Howard, is a retired DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Corrections and his brother Zachary is a lieutenant in DuPage County’s Corrections Bureau; and the family gave their blessing for Bloodhound Jake’s naming.