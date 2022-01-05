Mediterranean diet named best diet for 2022!

CHICAGO – For the fifth year in a row, the Mediterranean diet tops the list as the best overall diet according to ratings by U.S. News and World Report.

The Mediterranean Diet features simple, plant-based cooking with the majority of each meal focused on fruits, vegetables, whole grains and olive oil.

Red meat should be kept to a mimimum, and fish and other seafoods can be eaten a few times a week.

A panel of experts say the Mediterranean diet is the easiest diet to follow, the best for preventing diabetes and the best for healthy eating.

The regimen is also said to be more of an eating style and has been linked to a healhier heart, stronger bones and a longer life.

The Dash diet, which emphasizes reducing salt intake, came in second; and the Flexiarian diet, which encourages being a vegetarian but does allow a burger once in a while, was ranked third.