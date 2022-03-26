CHICAGO – The difference between the first half of the season and the second half has almost been night and day. It’s actually something that many could have expected.

After all, the Bulls’ schedule got decidedly tougher as the season went along, and their struggles against elite teams figured to make for some growing pains for a group that’s not playoff-tested together.

So instead of fighting for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Bulls are now more concerned about not ending up in the four-team play-in tournament should they slip below the sixth seed. That’s what happened after the team’s 4-10 start to the second half after such a successful first.

Matt Peck of CHGO has been following the team through the good and the bad of the 2021-2022 season and he took some time to discuss a few topics on the team on WGN News Now Sports Talk this week.

He talked about what’s stood out to him about the team’s struggles along with the need for DeMar DeRozan to take on a significant amount of the production on offense for the team to succeed. Peck discussed Zach LaVine as he approaches his first playoffs along with head coach Billy Donovan’s possible strategies to get the team going.

Along with that, Matt talked about how expectations for the group have changed over the past month now that they’ve faced stiffer competition. You can watch his entire conversation with Larry Hawley in the video above.