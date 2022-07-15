GLENVIEW, IL – Police in suburban Glenview are searching for the suspect behind an armed robbery at an antiques store.

A news release from the Glenview Police Department said officers responded to Antiques by GK at 1705 Glenview Road around 10:25 Thursday morning.

A masked man reportedly threatened the stores two employees with an edged weapon, tied them both up, and stole an unknown amount of jewelry.

The suspect was reportedly last seen in a tan Cadillac sedan driving west on Dewes Street.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with a large build and said he was wearing all black clothing, a black baseball cap and a mask.

Neither of the store’s employees were injured in the theft.

Police believe the robbery is an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with surveillance or doorbell video tied to the incident is asked to contact the Glenview Police Department at (847) 729-5000 or the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.