Mark Potash talks about the Bears general manager & head coach hires on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – Two-and-a-half weeks after the team parted ways with a general manager named Ryan and a head coach named Matt, the team has hired replacements with the exact same name.

Former chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles and former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus have been named the Bears’ new general manager and head coach, respectively. It’s the first time that either person has been in that position in their career as the team hopes that new leadership will help the team snap a 36-year championship drought.

Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun Times covered the team’s process to select the new general manager and head coach over the last few weeks. He discussed what he thinks of the hires, the team’s procedure to hire the positions, along with the team moving forward on WGN News Now Sports Talk on Thursday.

You can watch his conversation in the video above.