CHICAGO – Not all hope is lost, but to say things are not looking good for the Bulls would be a bit of an understatement.

They’re trailing the defending NBA champions 3-1 in their best-of-seven series and are facing the Bucks on their home floor Wednesday night in Game 5. On top of that, the Bulls are playing without guards Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso, who are in separate NBA protocols.

Even if they were in the lineup, a pair of blowout losses to Milwaukee in Games 3 and 4 took away the optimism that some had after their Game 2 victory. So it’s fair that many are looking ahead to what steps the Bulls might take to improve next season and in this current era.

Mark Carman of WGN Radio and The Windy City Podcast joined WGN News Now Sports Talk on Wednesday to discuss the team’s series with the Bucks along with the future of players on the team now. He also discussed what additions need to be made to get the Bulls closer to an NBA championship.

You can watch his full discussion with our Larry Hawley in the video above.