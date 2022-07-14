CHICAGO – The landscape of the Blackhawks franchise has already changed a lot over the past nine months, but especially this last week.

The trade of Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach along with the decision not to extend a qualifying offer to a few players, including Dylan Strome and Dominik Kubalik have further emptied the roster as Kyle Davidson begins the rebuild.

As the Blackhawks begin free agency on Wednesday, they’ve done so by signing seven players to short term deals, with three of them on two-way contracts. Safe to say that the present isn’t the priority for the Blackhawks, who’ll be much closer to having the No. 1 overall pick than being No. 1 in the NHL for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

What does this mean for the future of Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane? How long could this rebuild last for the Blackhawks, and how much time before the new general manager feels pressure to win?

There’s a lot of questions with the Blackhawks right now as they start a new era both on and off the ice following the end of the “dynasty” era of the 2010s.

Mario Tirabassi of CHGO talked about a lot of those topics on Thursday’s edition of WGN News Now Sports Talk. He gave his thoughts on the return the Blackhawks got in return for DeBrincat and Dach, the three first round picks they selected at the NHL Draft, the future of the faces of the franchise, and more on what’s ahead in the rebuild.

