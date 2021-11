Mariah Carey declared Halloween over at the stroke of midnight on Monday, November 1, 2021 and she did it in true pop diva fashion.

Mariah Carey acting like Negan from the Walking Dead, bashes pumpkins with a baseball bat. She posted the video at midnight in full Christmas gear, of course.

There was also a slight tease of a “holiday surprise” coming out this Friday, but we don’t know if it’s a new song or what.