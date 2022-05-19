CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot marked the 11th annual Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) alongside Commissioner Rachel Arfa from the Mayor’s Office of People with Disabilities.

In a world that is increasingly driven by digital products, the foundation behind GAAD aims to make accessibility a core requirement of web-based services and content as well as other digital products.

According to the GAAD Foundation, one-billion people worldwide have a disability of some kind and may not be able to interact with the digital world in the same way as someone without a disability. For instance, someone who is visually impaired may need alternative text descriptions for images, or someone who is deaf may need captioning for videos.

As a part of the event, it was announced the city would be hiring a digital accessibility specialist.