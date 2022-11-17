CHICAGO – A new professional sport is coming to Chicago in 2023.

On Thursday morning, officials from Major League Rugby are officially announcing the details of a new expansion team that is coming to the “Windy City” in time for the 2023 season that’s set to begin in February.

At the news conference in downtown Chicago, the team’s nickname, colors, and logo will be revealed. Major League Rugby commissioner George Killebrew, Rugby Chicago CEO James English, along with head coach Sam Harris will be part of the announcement that is scheduled for 11 AM on Thursday.

The new Chicago franchise will be the 12th team in the league.

Larry Hawley will have live coverage of the news conference at 11 AM, which you can watch in the video above.