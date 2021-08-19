Maggie Hendricks joins WGN News Now Sports Talk on Thursday

CHICAGO – One of the teams that will be competing for a championship in 2021 here in Chicago is a franchise looking for their first championship.

The Chicago Sky have assembled perhaps the strongest team in their history, and while injuries have slowed them down during parts of the season, they’re within range of a playoff berth as the WNBA regular season winds down.

Maggie Hendricks of Bally Sports has been covering the Sky along with other teams in Chicago and joined WGN News Now Sports Talk to discuss them with Larry Hawley. Along with the Sky, Maggie discussed Justin Fields as he approaches his first season with the Bears along with the Cubs’ slide down the standings.

You can watch the discussion in the video above.

