CHICAGO – Chicagoans now have a new way to take the stress out of finding parking the next time they drive to a concert, game or even work.

Lyft has partnered with SpotHero to create a new parking feature they say is a convenient way for drivers to find a parking spot.

The new feature can be used on an hourly basis or on an all-day plan.

So how does it work?

Let’s say you want to drive your car to a show but don’t want to drive around finding a parking spot.

You would open the Lyft app, tap “Parking” to see the closest available parking spots, set an arrival and exit time, then the costs of each spot would be displayed.

Once you choose and book a parking spot, you would use the in-app instructions and QR-code to park your car.

Lyft says reservations can be made the day-of and months in advance, depending on the garage’s availability.

Chicago is one of 16 markets across the country with access to the new parking feature on Lyft’s app.